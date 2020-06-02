Heat & humidity are on the rise and so are rain chances

THIS WEEK: Clouds will increase from south to north overnight along with a very slight chance of a stray shower. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms developing during the afternoon. An upper level disturbance will move in from the north Wednesday night bringing a better chance of rain and thunderstorms to the area during the evening and overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe having the potential to produce damaging wind and hail. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.