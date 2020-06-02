Hot and humid weather is back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun to mix with a few clouds this afternoon. It will be muggy and hot. Highs will top out around 90. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower late. Low: 71. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 Wednesday through Friday. With high humidity, the heat index will likely be in the mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible each afternoon. The highest chance will be on Thursday. It will remain warm each night with lows in the low 70s.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly dry. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
