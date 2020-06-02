Lauderdale County reserve deputy indicted on multiple counts

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Lauderdale County reserve deputy is now behind bars after being charged on multiple counts by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury on Monday.
On Tuesday, Robert Wetzler, Jr. turned himself into Special Agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after an investigation into his actions during an exchange with a citizen.
On February 20, TBI agents began investigating an incident that happened on a field road off Hyde Road in Lauderdale County back in February.
During the investigation, agents determined Wenzler, 63, fired his weapon at a citizen without proper cause and reportedly gave multiple conflicting statements about the incident.
Furthermore, the investigation revealed, Wenzler tried to have the official narrative of the incident altered to misrepresent the facts for his benefit.
On Monday, Wetzler was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of official oppression, three counts of official misconduct, one count of tampering with governmental records and one count of filing a false report.
Wetzler was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail Tuesday on a $7,500 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.