Lauderdale County residents call for sheriff to resign over audio recordings

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A post on Facebook made its rounds in Lauderdale County, a post with audio accusing the Lauderdale County sheriff and at least one employee of using the n-word.
It prompted a protest right in front of the sheriff’s office on a busy highway.
“It hurt. I’m not the only one it hurt," said protester Jamie Taylor.
And to show the hurt these Lauderdale County residents stood holding signs on Highway 51 right in front of the sheriff’s office.
Many motorists honked in support. Even a supportive burnout.
“We’re tired. We’re so tired," said protester Tiffany Driver. "We had so much respect for this man. So many of us voted for him.”
Driver says long-time Lauderdale County Sheriff Steve Sanders, allegedly using the n-word on a recording, was hard for her to hear.
“He’s come to my grandmother’s house several times and shook her hand and him saying that, its really disturbing me so we need to make it known," said Driver.
WMC Action News 5 has heard the recordings that also include accusations of malfeasance by the sheriff. We are not playing it for this story because we cannot independently confirm the speakers on the recordings.
WMC wanted to talk with Sanders but was told he was having surgery and would issue a statement at some point.
These protestors say they feel betrayed by the sheriff and they want him gone.
“It’s got to change," said Taylor. "Plain and simple. He gotta get out of office.”
Lauderdale County is a small Tennessee county with a population of only about 25,000 people. But these protestors say their voices are mighty and they want to be heard in the right way
“We need to have everybody stand up," said Driver. "They don’t have to be afraid to protest. We don’t believe in violence. We believe in getting him out of here.”
“We’re here to do a peaceful protest," said Michael Joy, another protester. "No problems, no altercations. If you join the cause, I love you. I think you please help out, If not God Bless you.”
The protesters told me they aren’t sure if they will protest again on Wednesday. But they do plan to March on Saturday from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office to the sheriff’s house to protest.
Other Lauderdale Co. news | Lauderdale County reserve deputy indicted on multiple counts
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.