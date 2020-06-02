WATCH LIVE: Organizers, demonstrators prepare to march in Downtown Memphis for day 7 of protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As demonstrators prepare for the seventh night of protests in Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland has extended his curfew.
The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Protesters will once again gather at Clayborn Temple -- just like they did Monday night.
And After two nights of violence and vandalism -- Monday night ended quite peacefully.
According to Memphis Police, only two people were arrested for violating the mayor’s curfew -- a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old.
The curfew was put in place after several businesses and police cars were vandalized and at least three officers were shot at over the weekend.
The organizer of tonight's protest says it will be peaceful.
Tuesday Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris spoke about the protests and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Harris says the killing “tears back the veil of racial injustice” and he wants the protesters to know that what they’re doing will make a difference.
“Disrupting the status quo is never easy," said Harris. "In Shelby County, we’ve had hundreds of protesters demanding to be heard and who have lifted up important concerns. I hear you. In fact, leaders across our state hear you.”
Harris says his administration’s bail reform efforts have helped hundreds of people in Shelby County and he says they will do more.
Harris says this week he will go before the county commission to push for banning the box -- to make it easier for people with criminal histories to get jobs.
And he says he will meet with any protester or group who wants to talk.
