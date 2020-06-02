Preventative mosquito spraying scheduled for this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will be conducting mosquito spraying Wednesday and Thursday in specific zip codes where the West Nile virus has been detected.
The health department will also be spraying portions of adjoining zip codes.
SCHD’s spraying schedule:
Wednesday, June 3, 2020:
- 8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38053, 38127, 38128, 38135
- Route Map: http://arcg.is/14bq8a
Thursday, June 4, 2020:
- 8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38107, 38108, 38112, 38122, 38128, 38135
- Route Map: http://arcg.is/1ebyuy
The West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite and the health department has been using preventative measures sense February to decrease the threat in Shelby County.
Here are some things SCHD department says you can do to help protect yourself:
- Wear long pants and long-sleeve shirts when working or playing outside, especially in the early morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active
- Wear mosquito repellants containing DEET, according to label directions
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors
Individuals with asthma or other lung conditions may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying (see the schedule above).
If you prefer to not have your residence sprayed, call Vector Control Program at (901) 222-9715.
