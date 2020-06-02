Stax Music Academy participating in Blackout Tuesday in recognition of George Floyd

“This is a day to reflect on our musical and Civil Rights roots and find ways to move forward in contributing to an end to systematic racism and inequality. We were born from the Black community and continue to represent it through teaching the legacy of Stax Records and Memphis music. Through music education we teach the next generation of soul communicators but we want those same students to bring great music to the world. We stand with Memphis and our brothers and sisters in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off we can truly listen," said Stax Music Academy Executive Director Pat Mitchell Worley.