Tenn. Black Caucus calls for investigation into masks distributed by state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is calling for an investigation into the masks distributed by the state to thousands of Tennesseans.
The outcry comes after it was revealed the masks were treated with an anti-microbial chemical.
The Shelby County Health Department announced Monday it will no longer hand out the so-called “sock masks” made by Renfro Corporation.
The masks were treated with Silvadur, a registered pesticide with the EPA.
Local health officials say they’re concerned about the chemical coming into close contact with people’s faces.
The Tennessee Black Caucus is calling on Governor Bill Lee, the state department of health and Renfro Corporation to recall the masks and to investigate whether any Tennesseans who wore the masks might need medical attention.
State health officials said Tuesday, they are awaiting independent assessment of the masks.
Until then, they say to use those masks at your discretion but do wear a mask.
