T.S. Cristobal: The earliest third named storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hurricane season just started and we already have a third named storm. Tropical Storm Cristobal is the earliest third named storm to ever form. The storm formed late this morning in the southwestern Gulf and could strengthen even more. The storm has already caused deadly flooding in parts of Mexico and more rain is expected.
Tropical Storm Cristobal will be near the coast of Mexico for several more days. This is due to the area of high pressure that is center near the Mid-South. Cristobal will slowly began to move north this weekend toward the US as there will be a break in the ridge of high pressure.
By late weekend the storm could be just off shore of the Texas coast to the Florida Panhandle. It is still too early to call on the exact path Cristobal will take.
to see if this system will bring more rain chances to the Mid-South.
