WATCH: MICAH Clergy Caucus calling on Memphians to denounce racism, violence against African Americans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH) Clergy Caucus is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to call on Memphians to stand in solidarity to denounce racism and violence against African Americans.
MICAH will be asking Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Police Director Mike Rallings, and Shelby County District Attorney General Weirich to meet with MICAH and other organizations who are working for and demanding the racial equity that Dr. King came to Memphis to advance.
