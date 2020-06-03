Dave and Buster’s reopening Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to shut down across the world. Now, Dave and Buster’s has reopened and is ready for customers in Memphis.
According to a news release from the entertainment enterprise, Dave and Buster’s is now open with new safety precautions for customers.
Here’s the full list of new safety measures for Dave and Buster’s:
- Multiple Hand sanitizer stations
- Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games & tables
- Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly
- Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing
- Staff wearing masks & gloves
- Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shifts
- Masks and gloves available for guests
- Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing
- Suspended use of some games for social distancing
- 1-time use disposable menus
Dave and Buster’s is also offering a token of appreciation to those working to frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Heroes that show a valid ID will receive a $10 Power Card.
The restaurant and entertainment venue is located at 2751 Wolf Creek Parkway, Memphis, TN 38133.
