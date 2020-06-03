Dave and Buster’s reopening Memphis location

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 3, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to shut down across the world. Now, Dave and Buster’s has reopened and is ready for customers in Memphis.

According to a news release from the entertainment enterprise, Dave and Buster’s is now open with new safety precautions for customers.

Here’s the full list of new safety measures for Dave and Buster’s:

  • Multiple Hand sanitizer stations
  • Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games & tables
  • Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly
  • Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing
  • Staff wearing masks & gloves
  • Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shifts
  • Masks and gloves available for guests
  • Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing
  • Suspended use of some games for social distancing
  • 1-time use disposable menus

Dave and Buster’s is also offering a token of appreciation to those working to frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Heroes that show a valid ID will receive a $10 Power Card.

The restaurant and entertainment venue is located at 2751 Wolf Creek Parkway, Memphis, TN 38133.

