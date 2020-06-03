Watch Live: Demonstrators take to Memphis streets for 8th night of protesting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demonstrators are taking to the streets for the eighth night of protesting in Memphis.
Watch live in the player above. Mobile users watch here.
Memphians have been protesting police brutality for the past week, calling for justice for victims of racism and police brutality.
Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extended his city curfew for the third night in a row. The curfew lasts from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Joined by other city and community leaders, the mayor addressed the recent protests at the I AM A MAN Plaza Wednesday evening.
“I want you to know that as mayor I am absolutely committed to fixing that problem, of how the police deal with black people,” said Strickland.
Strickland says there will be a series of discussions that will lead to “concrete actions.”
He didn’t specify what those “concrete actions” are. Strickland said for the next four weeks’ discussions will take place, and he hopes the group can come up with “action oriented goals” they can then follow through with.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.