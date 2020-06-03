Lauderdale Co. sheriff remains silent over racial slur allegations

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tensions between residents and law enforcement are escalating in Lauderdale County. After a leaked recording with racial slurs, some want to oust Sheriff Steve Sanders.
“I’m really shocked to hear what he said, the racial slurs,” said Lindsey Stovel, Lauderdale County resident.
Lauderdale County Resident Lindsey Stovel said she heard the recording that protesters on Tuesday said is Sheriff Steve Sanders. They said they recognized his voice.
About 40 protesters stood on Highway 51 in front of the sheriff’s office holding signs, getting supportive honks from drivers.
“We’re tired. We’re so tired. We had so much respect for this man. So many of us voted for him,” said Tiffany Driver, protester.
Terrell Barber said he doesn’t think anything will change despite the protest.
“Still going to happen. Still going to happen. It’s been going on for years,” said Terrell Barber, Lauderdale County resident.
The protesters and other people say they want Sanders thrown out of office. But he is elected.
Officials say the only way to remove an elected official is by ouster.
A detailed document lays out the criteria for an ouster, which includes intoxication in office, illegal gambling, and willful neglect of duty. It does not mention an elected official using racial slurs.
WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach reached out to Sheriff Sanders about the allegations against him. She called his cell phone numerous times and he did not return her calls.
We went to his house in Ripley. When he saw us he quickly jumped up and ran into his house. No one answered when when we knocked.
Terrell Barber and Lindsey Stovel say they know one way to remove an elected official.
“I think they should vote him out,” said Barber.
County officials told WMC Action News 5 that Sheriff Sanders plans to comment about the allegations against him on Friday.
The protesters say they plan to march from the sheriff’s office to the sheriff’s house on Saturday.
