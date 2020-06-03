Mayor, MPD police director address recent protests in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Joined by other city and community leaders, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed the recent protests at the I AM A MAN Plaza Wednesday evening.
Memphians have been protesting police brutality for the past week, calling for justice for victims of racism and police brutality.
Mayor Strickland commended Devante Hill and Frank Gotti for their work in addressing the social injustice that the black community faces.
“I want you to know that as mayor I am absolutely committed to fixing that problem, of how the police deal with black people,” said Strickland.
Strickland says there will be a series of discussions that will lead to “concrete actions.”
“Obviously our number one goal is to fix the problem that our police department and every police department in the country has, and that’s how they treat black people differently than white people,” said Strickland
He didn’t specify what those “concrete actions” are. Strickland said discussions will take place for the next four weeks, and he hopes the group can come up with “action-oriented goals” they can then follow through with.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said he’s ready to improve the police department.
He said it’s time to do “the hard work.”
