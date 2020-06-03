Memphis mayor extends city curfew for third night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has extended his curfew for the City of Memphis.
The city has announced the curfew will remain in effect Wednesday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Strickland first issued a civil emergency and curfew on Monday in an attempt to prevent protests from becoming violent.
The mayor says people do have a right to assemble for non-violent protests. However, the demonstrations must end by 10 p.m.
The civil emergency will last until June 8.
