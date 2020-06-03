Mike Miller stepping down as assistant coach for Memphis Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger Basketball loses an assistant coach and leading recruiter. Mike Miller announced he has stepped down from the program to spend more time with his family.
"The past two years have been amazing, and I have so many people to thank," he wrote on Twitter. "Coach Hardaway for believing in me, all our players for their commitment, the University of Memphis and its incredible fans, my wonderful wife and kids, and the entire city of Memphis for everything you have done for me and my family."
Miller went on to say, "As much as I've loved this job and had a blast being part of the special program Coach is building, the past few months have made me realize that it's time for me to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next."
Miller spent two years as an assistant coach under head coach Penny Hardaway. He played 18 seasons in the NBA before he got into coaching.
In a statement, Penny Hardaway wrote, "I want to thank my brother, Mike Miller, for the two years he was with the team. I wish him well in his future endeavors. We will stay in touch and I look forward to him attending practices from time to time."
University of Memphis Director of Athletics, Laird Veatch said, “On behalf of the University of Memphis, I want to wish Mike Miller the best of luck in the next chapter in his life and his career. I have the utmost respect for his decision to spend more time with his family. Mike has been a wonderful ambassador for our program and our City and I have no double his future will be filled with success.”
