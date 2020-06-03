MPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by car when shots fired at Orange Mound intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has been detained after a person was killed at an intersection in Orange Mound.
Memphis police were called to Park Avenue and Haynes Street early Wednesday morning.
Investigators said a man was hit by a car and taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he later died.
Police said shots were also fired on the scene, but no injures were reported.
One man has been detained at this time. The person killed has not been identified by MPD.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
