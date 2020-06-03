Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Shelby County Health Dept.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 5,412 coronavirus cases and 116 deaths in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 5,314 coronavirus cases and 113 deaths were reported Tuesday morning. That’s a one day increase of 98 new cases and three deaths in one day.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 67.7 percent have recovered.
Across Shelby County, more than 79,700 people have been tested for the virus.
Tuesday morning’s update represented an increase of 190 cases - which was the largest day-to-day increase Shelby County has seen thus far.
The Shelby County Health Department has stopped distributing face masks to the public. According to a news release, the masks were treated with a chemical called Silvadur.
Until more information is given concerning the masks, they will not be distributed by the SCHD.
More than 380 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Shelby County, not including facilities with resolved outbreaks. So far, more than 50 people have died, including 15 at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 26 staff members testing positive for the virus and seven deaths.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 7,818 total cases and 136 deaths
- Crittenden -- 395 cases; 9 deaths; 253 recoveries
- Cross -- 56 cases; 40 recoveries
- Lee -- 23 cases; 1 death; 15 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 78 cases; 2 deaths; 66 recoveries
- Phillips -- 24 cases; 1 death; 9 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 37 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 682 cases; 1 death; 619 recoveries
Mississippi -- 16,020 total cases and 767 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 18 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 127 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 553 cases; 8 deaths
- Lafayette -- 141 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 81 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 84 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 30 cases
- Tate -- 89 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 76 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 56 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 24,375 total cases and 381 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 2 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 55 cases; 44 recoveries
- Fayette -- 121 cases; 2 deaths; 89 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 202 cases; 186 recoveries
- Haywood -- 32 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 59 cases; 1 death; 43 recoveries
- McNairy -- 15 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 455 cases; 3 deaths; 397 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.