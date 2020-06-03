One of the NBA’s greatest players dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Washington franchise in mourning along with the rest of the NBA when Hall of Famer Wes Unseld died on Tuesday.
The number two overall pick of the Baltimore Bullets in 1968, Unseld won both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in his first season, guiding them to a 21 game increase and the playoffs.
The franchise moved to Washington and made 12 straight postseason appearances and four NBA Finals during Unseld’s career, winning it all in 1978.
He was a five-time All Star and was named as one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players. Wes Undseld was 74 years old.
