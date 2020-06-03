Protesters block off busy intersection of Germantown Parkway at Timber Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another protest took place Tuesday night with a crowd shutting down traffic on part of Germantown Parkway.
The scene was eventually cleared around 10 p.m. but it was a very different scene just hours before.
Memphis police swarmed the intersection of Germantown Parkway and Timber Creek. Protestors shut down traffic in both directions.
Police pulled out bike racks and secured the scene.
One protestor told WMC they began to gather at the intersection around 8 p.m.
She said there was so much focus on Downtown Memphis, they wanted to take protest elsewhere.
