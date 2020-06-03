Report: Memphis Grizzlies among NBA teams expected to return in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A report from ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski states the NBA’s board of governors is expected to move forward with a 22-team return to play format.
"Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's advisory committee have shared the broad details of a plan with teams to play at the Walt Disney World Resort," according to the ESPN article. "The plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams, eight regular-season games, a possible play-in tournament for the eight seed, and playoffs."
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, it will include the 16 teams currently in a playoff position, plus all teams within six games of the eight seed. Those teams would include New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento, Phoenix and Washington.
Each team will play eight regular-season games and if necessary, a play-in tournament between the eight and ninth seed, if the ninth seed is within four games by the end of the regular season games. The play-in tournament would be double elimination for the 8th seed and single-elimination for the 9th seed, according to Woj.
The report states teams will begin training at their home sites in July before a full training camp in Orlando, later in the month.
The NBA and NBPA are still working out safety protocols.
The vote and announcement is expected Thursday afternoon. WMC has reached out to the Grizzlies and will keep you posted with its response.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.