Scattered showers and storms possible today

A few showers will be possible this morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. Although there will be a break in the rain during the late morning and early afternoon, we are expecting another round this evening. We will also be mostly cloudy, but we should have some peeks of the sun to bring temperatures into the upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible overnight and into early tomorrow. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 90. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 71. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a chance for rain on Thursday as a weather system sits near our area. Even then, thunderstorms will be scattered and mostly in the afternoon. A few storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will also be in the upper 80s tomorrow. There will be a few afternoon showers Friday, but we will still get up to 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical June weekend with high heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 90s and low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Afternoon showers will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will increase next week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move towards our area. We will likely see some heavy rain in our area on Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
