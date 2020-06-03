SCS reopening Central Nutrition Center, partnering with YMCA for summer food distribution program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools announced Wednesday it is expanding its partnership with the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South and reopening its Central Nutrition Center to provide meals to children this summer.
The Summer Food Service Program partnership will begin July 1, allowing community organizations to become new meal sites throughout the summer. In the meantime, the YMCA will continue providing meals at the current community sites.
The YMCA stepped in to provide meals for students back in March, following an unexpected closure of the SCS Central Nutrition Center (CNC) due to COVID-19.
the CNC is now resuming full service after having implemented new and strengthened safety procedures.
The summer meal program will be very different this year due to the decrease in summer activities for children. Without the operation of the traditional summer camps and programs, the YMCA and SCS need the community’s help to reach children in the communities where they live by becoming meal sites.
Organizations can apply online to become a community meal site. The application can be found on the SCS website and the YMCA’s website. You can also email food@ymcamemphis.org for additional questions.
As the new SCS Re-Entry Task Force works to develop protocols for students to return to school, the District’s Nutrition Services team has rolled out new protocols and strengthened safety procedures at the CNC to include:
- Wearing a mask and checking staff temperatures as recommended
- Washing hands regularly · Practicing social distancing, including floor markings throughout the facility
- Staying at home if displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness
- Additional signage posted throughout the facility with reminders about required hand-washing and face masks
The CNC will also conduct ongoing employee training on:
- Proper hand-washing techniques
- Best practices for wearing a face mask
- Complying to social distancing guidelines
- Cleaning vs. sanitizing
There are several opportunities for community members to get involved in the summer food program.
If you are interested in volunteering, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.