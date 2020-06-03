5 Star Stories: A look into the gems of Memphis’ Rock 'n' Soul Museum

“Because we tell about a time when Dr. King was leading a social civil rights movement that was sweeping across the United States, Memphis was leading a civil rights movement in studios like Stax and Hi and even Sun Records that began recording black artists before they began recording white artists," said Doyle. "And really brought those musicians together. They came together to create music that not only put Memphis on the world map, but it completely shook the entire planet. Over at Stax Records, when bands like the Marquees, and Booker T and the MG’s and they came together and they recorded music. When they toured, as they did 'cuz it was one of the hottest things happening around the country, they stayed in black hotels. Because, Steve Cropper could stay in a white hotel, but Booker T. Jones could not stay in a white hotel. And so the support of that band and other bands, they stayed in black hotels they toured together as brothers and sisters and that is monumental.”