TS Cristobal could bring rain to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lot of eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it will approach the US coast later this week.
Cristobal made landfall Wednesday morning near Cuidad del Carmen, Mexico. The storm is expected to weaken to a depression but it will continue to spin off the Mexico coastline through Thursday. This will cause additional rainfall which will mean more mudslides and flooding, will be likely in parts of Meixco.
Some weakening is expecting as the storm interacts with the terrain.
Cristobal will strengthen as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and possibly reach hurricane strength.
By Sunday evening Cristobal will make a second landfall along the US Gulf Coast. Right now, the models are favoring landfall along the coast of eastern Texas, coastal Louisiana, to coastal Alabama. It is still too early to say for sure but all residents along the coast should monitor Cristobal.
In the Mid-South, Cristobal could increase our rain chances on Monday and Tuesday depending on what’s left of the storm. Some of the remnants of Cristobal could produce downpours and possibly a few storms.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.
