U of M quarterback Brady White responds to protests
Memphis Tigers Brady White takes part in a press conference at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 23 (Source: Ian Halperin)
By Jarvis Greer | June 3, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 6:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger basketball players aren’t the only ones getting involved. Record-setting U of M quarterback Brady White released a lengthy statement on Twitter saying, “I recognize I will never understand what it’s like to be a person of color, but I will stand for what is right.”

White goes on to say, “To my brothers in the black community, I want you to know I support you and I stand with you. I will not be silent, and I will use my platform to amplify the voices that go unheard.”

