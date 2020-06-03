U of M quarterback Brady White responds to protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger basketball players aren’t the only ones getting involved. Record-setting U of M quarterback Brady White released a lengthy statement on Twitter saying, “I recognize I will never understand what it’s like to be a person of color, but I will stand for what is right.”
White goes on to say, “To my brothers in the black community, I want you to know I support you and I stand with you. I will not be silent, and I will use my platform to amplify the voices that go unheard.”
