A warm, muggy, and somewhat stormy pattern in place

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, lows in the lower 70s, and a light southwest wind
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s, lows in the lower 70s, and winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms. High temperatures will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the mid 80s.
