A warm, muggy, and somewhat stormy pattern in place

An ample amount of moisture combined with a series of upper level disturbances will keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for the rest of the week. Downpours, with lightning, and gust wind will also be possible but no widespread severe weather is anticipated.

By Ron Childers | June 3, 2020

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, lows in the lower 70s, and a light southwest wind

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s, lows in the lower 70s, and winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms. High temperatures will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the mid 80s.

