Warm and muggy with isolated storm chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with a little sun at times through late afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible in a few spots. It will be muggy and warm. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A passing shower or storm. Low: 72.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low 70s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a stray shower or storm. Highs near 90.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s. Most areas will stay dry the whole weekend. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Highs will drop into the 80s Monday and Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move close to our area. It will remain extremely muggy with isolated showers or storms Monday evening into Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times, depending on the track.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.