20-year-old charged with violation of curfew in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department have charged a 20-year-old man with violation of curfew law.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers were patrolling South Main Street and Union Avenue Monday night.
Police said they were patrolling ‘due to the increased violence regarding civil unrest.'
Officers said they noticed subjects matching the description of suspects exploding fireworks in the area.
MPD said they approached them to inform them of the new curfew for Memphis. The curfew was established Monday afternoon by the City of Memphis after protests turned violent.
When police approached them, one man pulled a handgun from his body and tried to dump it into a trash can, according to the police report.
MPD detained all the suspects and Lacoby Street, 20, had Cherry Bomb firecrackers in his pocket.
Street was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of curfew law.
