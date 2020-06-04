Best Life: Neuro-pilates - movement for life

Mariska Breland and Meghann Koppele are fitness fanatics. “I was diagnosed with MS when I was 27," said Breland, a Pilates Instructor and Co-Founder of The Neuro Studio. But when Mariska learned she had multiple sclerosis, she wasn’t sure what type of exercise was safe… until she found Pilates. “It works to balance, strength and flexibility and these are all things that you can lose with neurological conditions,” said Breland.