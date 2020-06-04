City of Germantown extends curfew through weekend

City of Germantown extends curfew through weekend
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 5:24 PM

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown is extending its curfew through the weekend.

The curfew was first issued Monday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also announced a curfew to prevent future protests from becoming violent.

Officials set curfew in Memphis after protests turn violent

Germantown’s curfew will remain in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

On Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, the curfew will go into effect from midnight to 5 a.m.

City officials say those traveling to and from work, or those experiencing a medical emergency will be exempt from the curfew.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.