City of Germantown extends curfew through weekend

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown is extending its curfew through the weekend.
The curfew was first issued Monday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also announced a curfew to prevent future protests from becoming violent.
Germantown’s curfew will remain in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.
On Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, the curfew will go into effect from midnight to 5 a.m.
City officials say those traveling to and from work, or those experiencing a medical emergency will be exempt from the curfew.
