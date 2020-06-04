City of Memphis curfew extended for fourth night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has announced that the city curfew has been extended for a fourth night.
The curfew will last from 10 p.m. Thursday night to 5 a.m. Friday morning.
Mayor Strickland first issued the curfew and a civil emergency Monday to prevent protests from becoming violent.
Memphians have been protesting police brutality for the past week, calling for justice for victims of racism and police brutality.
Wednesday evening, Strickland and Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings addressed the recent protests at I AM A MAN Plaza.
Strickland says there will be a series of discussions that will lead to “concrete actions.”
Rallings said he’s ready to improve the police department. He said it’s time to do “the hard work.”
