Contractor apologizes over trash delay issues in Cordova, Hickory Hill

“We were honored to be selected to serve the City when selected for an emergency service contract in 2019. At that time (and in our bid proposal) we operated 27 trucks and today operate 27 trucks, however it is clear that the almost one-third waste increase is due to the pandemic,” wrote Sean Jennings, President of Waste Pro USA. “We apologize for any inconvenience to residents and are proud to service the City of Memphis. We ask for patience until we can get caught up with the increased waste volumes.”