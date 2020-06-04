Cristobal downgraded to Tropical Depression; latest track includes Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Currently churning over the Yucatan Peninsula, Cristobal has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression due in part to the storm being impacted by the land.
Even with the downgrade, the storm is expected to move back into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters and strengthened back into a Tropical Storm by Friday night.
The latest 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, has Cristobal moving rather slowly to the east southeast with a pressure around 998 millibars.
The storm is expected to do a complete loop and then move back into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday and then travel the warm waters as it approaches the United States gulf coast by Sunday.
The latest cone of uncertainty has the storm making landfall somewhere between the Mississippi and Louisiana and the Texas Louisiana coastlines.
The track has it making landfall as a Tropical Storm and then quickly downgrading it to a Tropical Depression, as it approaches the Mid-South.
The wide cone of uncertainty has the entire Mid-South now in it, as Cristobal moves inland.
Forecast models indicate we could see impacts from this system as early as Monday with the storm very close to the area by Tuesday morning.
Right now, heavy rain and gusty winds look to be the primary threat with this tropical system.
