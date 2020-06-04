Crowd gathers at NCRM to hold civil disobedience training session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large crowd has gathered at the National Civil Rights Museum in Downtown Memphis.
Community activists from the Coalition of Concerned Citizens and Memphis Activist Calendar are holding a civil disobedience training session.
Protesters at the training session are dividing up in groups, using large playing cards to reflect their level of knowledge about demonstrating and civil disobedience.
