Man indicted in Whitehaven murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 25-year-old man was indicted this week on first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting an acquaintance in the head last year at a Whitehaven apartment, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
Investigators said the shooting happened on Oct. 30, 2019 at the Peppertree Apartments where 25-year-old Cortavious Johnson was with several friends who were gathered around a TV playing video games.
Witness said Johnson, without warning, walked up behind 22-year-old Rafael Grace, pulled a pistol and shot him in the back of the head. Grace was pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson, who was wanted in a non-fatal shooting from the previous week, was taken into custody about 10 days later.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.