More rain on the way, rising humidity

A few showers and storms are moving through this morning, but the main chance for rain will be this afternoon. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail will be possible. There will be some breaks in the clouds today, so high temperatures will still climb to the upper 80s. There will also be a chance for showers before midnight and overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 88. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 73. Winds southeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be hot and very humid tomorrow with high temperatures around 90 degrees and a heat index in the mid 90s. There will also be a few afternoon showers Friday, but everyone will not see rain.
WEEKEND: The temperatures will continue to rise this weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 90s and low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. With high humidity, there will be a heat index in the upper 90s. Although we can’t rule out an afternoon pop-up storm, most of the area will not see rain.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s. It will be dry for much of the day, but isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move towards our area. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. However, this system should be east of the area by Wednesday morning and we will be mostly dry through the end of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.