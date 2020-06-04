MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - A new report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce shows there have been 581,405 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since March 15, 2020.
Tennessee reports 314,135 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $285,711,045. Here’s how it is broken down:
- Total Claims Paid -- 314,135
- Total Payments -- $285,711,045
- TN Payments -- $0*
- Federal Payments -- $285,711,045
*TUC payments paid through federal CARES Act Funding
Recent data entered from the week of May 30 totaled 22,784. Which showed the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21. This is the ninth week in a row showing a decline in new weekly claims.
- New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
- Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Here’s data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 30:
