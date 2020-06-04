Storms will give way to sun and steamy weather this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early day showers and storms will give way to clouds and maybe a little sun late in the day with more isolated storms still possible. It will be muggy and warm. Temperatures will only reach the low 80s except in areas that see a little sun break out. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Some clouds. A stray shower or storm possible. Low: 73.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a stray shower or storm. Highs near 90.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s. Most areas will stay dry the whole weekend. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Highs will drop into the 80s Monday and Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move close to our area. It will remain extremely muggy with isolated showers or storms Monday evening into Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times, depending on the track.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
