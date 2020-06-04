A stormy pattern continues tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s along with a light south wind.
FRIDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight lows again in the lower 70s with southwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and high temperatures in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing during the evening and overnight. Afternoon highs will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The remnants of Cristobal are expected to move along and west of the Middle Mississippi River Valley bringing rain, thunderstorms, and gusty wind to the Mid-South through the day Tuesday. Rainfall could be heavy at times and a few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of a shower early in the day along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
