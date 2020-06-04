A stormy pattern continues tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing during the evening and overnight. Afternoon highs will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The remnants of Cristobal are expected to move along and west of the Middle Mississippi River Valley bringing rain, thunderstorms, and gusty wind to the Mid-South through the day Tuesday. Rainfall could be heavy at times and a few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of a shower early in the day along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.