Surviving Motherhood: An honest conversation with black boy moms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This episode of Surviving Motherhood is very personal for me.
I sat down with two other moms, who are also raising young black boys and we talked about how to discuss racism, George Floyd, and being safe with the young black men in our lives.
Candice’s son is now leading the Black Lives Matter movement here in Mississippi and Shenekia’s husband is a leader within the statewide NAACP.
And at the core of it all, we are all just moms who want our kids to be safe and judged fairly.
