Third MATA bus operator tests positive for COVID-19, fifth employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fifth employee for Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to MATA, the employee was a bus operator who last worked on May 27.
MATA was notified of the employee’s positive test result on Wednesday and alerted other employees on Thursday.
Here’s a breakdown from MATA explaining the COVID-19 cases:
Names of MATA employees with coronavirus will not be released for privacy reasons.
MATA released the following statement Thursday:
“The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is closely monitoring the Coronavirus(COVID-19) disease and has followed specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department, and local and state Executive Orders to ensure that measures have been taken to help protect the public and employees from the spread of COVID-19 at MATA facilities and on the fleet.”
