Tracking severe storms in the Mid-South
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 4, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 7:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of severe storms is prompting watches and warnings across the Mid-South.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through north Mississippi and western Tennessee.

Follow along as we track the storm below:

5:53 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi, Fayette and Shelby Counties in western Tennessee until 6:45 p.m.

6:14 -- Tornado Warning for Henderson, Gibson and Carroll Counties in western Tennessee until 6:45 p.m.

6:43 -- Tornado Warning for Henderson, Benton, Carroll and Decatur Counties in western Tennessee until 7:15 p.m..

6:45 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi, Benton County in northeastern Mississippi and Fayette County in western Tennessee until 7:30 p.m.

7:14 -- Tornado Warning for Henderson, Benton, Carroll and Decatur Counties in western Tennessee until 8:00 p.m.

