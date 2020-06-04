Tracking severe storms in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of severe storms is prompting watches and warnings across the Mid-South.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through north Mississippi and western Tennessee.
Follow along as we track the storm below:
5:53 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi, Fayette and Shelby Counties in western Tennessee until 6:45 p.m.
6:14 -- Tornado Warning for Henderson, Gibson and Carroll Counties in western Tennessee until 6:45 p.m.
6:43 -- Tornado Warning for Henderson, Benton, Carroll and Decatur Counties in western Tennessee until 7:15 p.m..
6:45 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi, Benton County in northeastern Mississippi and Fayette County in western Tennessee until 7:30 p.m.
7:14 -- Tornado Warning for Henderson, Benton, Carroll and Decatur Counties in western Tennessee until 8:00 p.m.
