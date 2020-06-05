Best Life: How to answer 5 basic interview questions correctly

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- In a one-week span in March, the coronavirus-based unemployment rate doubled from 3.3 to 6.6 million Americans. After isolation, some will be able to return to their previous job, but others will have to start the job process all over again. If you’re nervous about the interview rounds, we’ll share the right and wrong way to answer.
What does your potential future boss really want to hear?
When asked where you want to be in five years, answer with the skills you plan to learn. Don’t overthink it when they ask you to tell them a little bit about yourself. Interviewers are really looking at your communication skills. If you bring up past positions, include skills mentioned in this job’s description.
Now, let’s talk about the dreaded, turnaround question: what is a weakness of yours? Some don’t choose an actual weakness and say things like, “I am too devoted to my work” and, “I care too much.” Interviewers want to hear an actual weakness and follow it up with how you are working to overcome it.
Another common question: why should we hire you? List two to three skills you possess that may help the company. At the end of an interview, when asked if you have questions — have questions. Review their mission, history, and leadership team beforehand.
Before your interview, be sure to check out some of the employee’s LinkedIn profiles. If you have mutual connections, you can bring them up at the end. If they posted about a recent event, you could talk about that as well.
