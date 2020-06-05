Best Life: Pulse Oximeters -- hospital to home

The pulse oximeters are available over the counter at most drug stores ranging in cost from 40 to about 70 dollars. While the device is most often used on the index finger, some studies have shown accurate readings on the third finger of your dominant hand or the thumb of your dominant hand. Dr. Levitan says while normal is 94 or above, most hospitals won’t release patients who register under 92. So, if levels are that low, it might be a signal your lungs aren’t working efficiently.