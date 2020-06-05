City of Memphis curfew extended for fifth night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will be under a curfew for the fifth night in a row.
Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has announced that the city curfew has been extended.
The curfew will last from 10 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
Memphians have been protesting police brutality for over a week, calling for justice for victims of racism and police brutality.
Mayor Strickland first issued the curfew and a civil emergency Monday to prevent protests from becoming violent.
