A drier and much warmer weekend followed by a glancing blow from Cristobal

NEXT WEEK: Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana Coast Sunday afternoon and then rapidly move north. Clouds will increase across the Mid-South ahead of the storm Sunday night with rain developing during the day Monday and continue overnight. Rainfall could be heavy at times Monday night along with gusty winds and the possibility of a few strong to severe storms. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Rain will continue for much of the day Tuesday along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Rainfall amounts Monday through Tuesday are expected to average 2 to 3 inches in many areas along and west of the Mississippi River and 1 to 2 inches for areas east. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.