FBI assisting in search for missing teen in Alcorn County, Miss.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Several law enforcement agencies have joined together in the search for Nathan Alexander Covarrubias, a 14-year-old boy who walked away from the Summits View Ranch for Boys in Alcorn County a week ago.
The FBI along with the Walnut Mississippi Police Department, the sheriff’s offices in Alcorn and Tippah counties and several others to find Nathan.
Nathan is described as a white, Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.
Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder.
His mother, Carrie Covarrubias, says since he has been off his medication, he may be aggressive and fearful. She said speak to him kindly and encouraging. And if you see him call law enforcement, in Alcorn County.
If you see Nathan or know where he is located, call 911. You can also contact the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000 or any local FBI office with information related to Nathan.
