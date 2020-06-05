Former Tiger Football coach off to rough start in new position

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis Football Coach Mike Norvell was accused of lying to his new team by one of its top players over a comment he made about connecting with his squad on the death of George Floyd.
FSU Defensive Tackle Marvin Wilson said a statement in the Atlantic about Norvell’s claim to have had one on one conversations with every player on the Seminoles roster is false and said the players would boycott offseason workouts.
The team had a meeting with Norvell this morning, and Wilson says he’s prepared to move forward.
Norvell apologized to the players, saying he’d issued a blanket text to the team Saturday inviting conversation about the Floyd killing and he had not talked with every player on the squad.
“Particularly at this time, words are important, and I’m sorry," said Norvell.
