Lauderdale Co. sheriff issues apology after recording accused him of using the n-word

I would like to apologize for my remarks that were heard on that audio tape. This incident was out of character for me and it is not an indicator of who I am, how I conduct business, how I live, or how I was raised. Respectfully, I would like to offer my sincere apology to every resident of Lauderdale County, especially to the African American residents. I have always treated the people of this county fairly and impartially and I will continue to do so.

Steve Sanders, Sheriff of Lauderdale County