Lauderdale Co. sheriff issues apology after recording accused him of using the n-word

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County sheriff has issued a statement after a Facebook post accused the sheriff and at least one employee of using the n-word.
Sheriff Steve Sanders issued the apology after residents protested for days. Demonstrators gathered in the town square of Ripley chanting about getting rid of the long time Lauderdale County Sheriff.
Protestors said they felt betrayed by the sheriff and they want him gone.
Lauderdale County is a small Tennessee county with a population of only about 25,000 people. But protestors said their voices are mighty and they want to be heard in the right way.
