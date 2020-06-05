Lauderdale Co. sheriff issues apology after recording accused him of using the n-word

Protesters claim racism within Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 5, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 12:47 PM

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County sheriff has issued a statement after a Facebook post accused the sheriff and at least one employee of using the n-word.

I would like to apologize for my remarks that were heard on that audio tape. This incident was out of character for me and it is not an indicator of who I am, how I conduct business, how I live, or how I was raised. Respectfully, I would like to offer my sincere apology to every resident of Lauderdale County, especially to the African American residents. I have always treated the people of this county fairly and impartially and I will continue to do so.
Steve Sanders, Sheriff of Lauderdale County

Sheriff Steve Sanders issued the apology after residents protested for days. Demonstrators gathered in the town square of Ripley chanting about getting rid of the long time Lauderdale County Sheriff.

Protestors said they felt betrayed by the sheriff and they want him gone.

Lauderdale County is a small Tennessee county with a population of only about 25,000 people. But protestors said their voices are mighty and they want to be heard in the right way.

